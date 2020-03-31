MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Natl Oilwell Var has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (NOV, SLB, MDR, TTI, HLX)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:36am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Natl Oilwell Var ranks lowest with a sales growth of 73.1%. Following is Schlumberger Ltd with a sales growth of 945.7%. Mcdermott Intl ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,323.2%.

Tetra Technologi follows with a sales growth of 1,808.0%, and Helix Energy Sol rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,923.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Tetra Technologi on January 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.53. Since that call, shares of Tetra Technologi have fallen 76.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest sales growth natl oilwell var schlumberger ltd mcdermott intl tetra technologi helix energy sol

Ticker(s): NOV SLB MDR TTI HLX

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.