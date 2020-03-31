Natl Oilwell Var has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (NOV, SLB, MDR, TTI, HLX)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest sales growth.

Natl Oilwell Var ranks lowest with a sales growth of 73.1%. Following is Schlumberger Ltd with a sales growth of 945.7%. Mcdermott Intl ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,323.2%.

Tetra Technologi follows with a sales growth of 1,808.0%, and Helix Energy Sol rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,923.8%.

