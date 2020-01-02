Natl Health Inv is Among the Companies in the Health Care REITs Industry With the Lowest Future Earnings Growth (NHI, DOC, CTRE, MPW, OHI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Natl Health Inv ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 2.3%. Following is Physicians Realt with a future earnings growth of 2.3%. Caretrust Rei ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.2%.

Medical Properti follows with a future earnings growth of 3.2%, and Omega Healthcare rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 3.7%.

