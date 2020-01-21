Natl Fuel Gas Co has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Gas Utilities Industry (NFG, SGU, SJI, NJR, SPH)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Natl Fuel Gas Co ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 13.62. Following is Star Group L.P. with a a P/E ratio of 13.68. South Jersey Ind ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 17.84.

New Jersey Res follows with a a P/E ratio of 19.06, and Suburban Propane Partners LP rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 19.47.

