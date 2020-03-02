Natl Fuel Gas Co is Among the Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NFG , ATO , NWN , UGI , SWX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Gas Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Natl Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG ) ranks first with a gain of 2.86%; Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO ) ranks second with a loss of 0.30%; and Northwest Nat Gs (NYSE:NWN ) ranks third with a loss of 0.92%.

Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI ) follows with a loss of 1.31% and Southwest Gas Ho (NYSE:SWX ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.47%.

