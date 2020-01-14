Natl Beverage has the Highest Return on Equity in the Soft Drinks Industry (FIZZ, PEP, COKE, MNST, KO)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Natl Beverage ranks highest with a ROE of 5,591.8%. Following is Pepsico Inc with a ROE of 4,355.9%. Coca-Cola Bottli ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,780.7%.

Monster Beverage follows with a ROE of 2,319.1%, and Coca-Cola Co/The rounds out the top five with a ROE of 649.6%.

