Natl Beverage has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Soft Drinks Industry (FIZZ, PEP, KO, MNST, COKE)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Natl Beverage ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 6.8%. Following is Pepsico Inc with a forward earnings yield of 4.2%. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 3.9%.

Monster Beverage follows with a forward earnings yield of 2.7%, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 1.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monster Beverage on November 8th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $59.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Monster Beverage have risen 6.3%. We continue to monitor Monster Beverage for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.