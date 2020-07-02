Natl Beverage is Among the Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (FIZZ, COKE, MNST, KO, PEP)

Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Natl Beverage ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 6.92. Coca-Cola Bottli is next with a a price to book ratio of 7.27. Monster Beverage ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 10.08.

Coca-Cola Co/The follows with a a price to book ratio of 12.81, and Pepsico Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 18.82.

