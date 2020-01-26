Natl Beverage is Among the Companies in the Soft Drinks Industry With the Highest Earnings Yield (FIZZ, PEP, KO, MNST, COKE)
Below are the three companies in the Soft Drinks industry with the highest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Natl Beverage ranks highest with a an earnings yield of 6.6%. Following is Pepsico Inc with a an earnings yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola Co/The ranks third highest with a an earnings yield of 3.5%.
Monster Beverage follows with a an earnings yield of 2.1%, and Coca-Cola Bottli rounds out the top five with a an earnings yield of 0.7%.
