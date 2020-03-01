National Weste-A has the Highest Sales per Share in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (NWLI, PRU, LNC, MET, UNM)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

National Weste-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $208.76. Following is Prudentl Finl with a sales per share of $140.65. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $65.21.

Metlife Inc follows with a sales per share of $57.57, and Unum Group rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $50.67.

