National Weste-A has the Highest Sales per Share in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (NWLI, PRU, LNC, MET, UNM)
Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
National Weste-A ranks highest with a sales per share of $208.76. Prudentl Finl is next with a sales per share of $140.65. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third highest with a sales per share of $65.21.
Metlife Inc follows with a sales per share of $57.57, and Unum Group rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $50.67.
