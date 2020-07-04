MySmarTrend
National Weste-A has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (NWLI, PRU, AEL, TMK, MET)

By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

National Weste-A ranks highest with a FCF per share of $73.44. Following is Prudentl Finl with a FCF per share of $31.49. Amer Equity Invt ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $21.55.

Torchmark Corp follows with a FCF per share of $12.11, and Metlife Inc rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $11.48.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Torchmark Corp on August 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $87.86. Since that call, shares of Torchmark Corp have fallen 3.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Ticker(s): NWLI PRU AEL TMK MET

