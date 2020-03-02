National Retail Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.00%

National Retail (NYSE:NNN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $55.97 to a high of $56.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $56.74 on volume of 168,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of National Retail have traded between a low of $50.32 and a high of $59.26 and are now at $56.20, which is 12% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% higher and 0.05% higher over the past week, respectively.