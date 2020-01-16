National Retail has the Best Relative Performance in the Retail REITs Industry (NNN , PEI , O , ROIC , RPAI )

Below are the top five companies in the Retail REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

National Retail (NYSE:NNN ) ranks first with a gain of 1.98%; Penn Reit (NYSE:PEI ) ranks second with a gain of 1.58%; and Realty Income (NYSE:O ) ranks third with a gain of 1.36%.

Retail Opportuni (NASDAQ:ROIC ) follows with a gain of 1.01% and Retail Propertie (NYSE:RPAI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.85%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Retail Opportuni and will alert subscribers who have ROIC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.