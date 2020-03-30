National Retail is Among the Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (NNN, O, GTY, ADC, ROIC)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

National Retail ranks highest with a an RPE of $9.0 million. Realty Income is next with a an RPE of $8.1 million. Getty Realty ranks third highest with a an RPE of $4.0 million.

Agree Realty follows with a an RPE of $3.9 million, and Retail Opportuni rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $3.9 million.

