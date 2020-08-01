National General has the Highest Forward Earnings Yield in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (NGHC, AIG, AFG, HIG, L)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

National General ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.1%. Following is American Interna with a forward earnings yield of 9.6%. Amer Finl Group ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.7%.

Hartford Finl Sv follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.6%, and Loews Corp rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 6.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amer Finl Group on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $104.98. Since that recommendation, shares of Amer Finl Group have risen 4.6%. We continue to monitor Amer Finl Group for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.