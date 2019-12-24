National General is Among the Companies in the Multi-line Insurance Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (NGHC, ANAT, AIG, AIZ, HIG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

National General ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.54. Following is Amer Natl Insur with a a price to sales ratio of 0.93. American Interna ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.96.

Assurant Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.08, and Hartford Finl Sv rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.17.

