National General is Among the Companies in the Multi-line Insurance Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (NGHC, L, KMPR, HIG, HMN)
Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
National General ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $2.08. Following is Loews Corp with a FCF per share of $4.63. Kemper Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $4.69.
Hartford Finl Sv follows with a FCF per share of $5.32, and Horace Mann Educ rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $6.20.
