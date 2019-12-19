National General is Among the Companies in the Multi-line Insurance Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (NGHC, L, KMPR, HIG, HMN)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

National General ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $2.08. Loews Corp is next with a FCF per share of $4.63. Kemper Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $4.69.

Hartford Finl Sv follows with a FCF per share of $5.32, and Horace Mann Educ rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $6.20.

