National General is Among the Companies in the Multi-line Insurance Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (NGHC, KMPR, HIG, L, HMN)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest sales growth.

National General ranks highest with a sales growth of 2,469.4%. Following is Kemper Corp with a sales growth of 799.0%. Hartford Finl Sv ranks third highest with a sales growth of 538.3%.

Loews Corp follows with a sales growth of 480.7%, and Horace Mann Educ rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 377.7%.

