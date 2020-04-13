Natera Inc Falls 8.30% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.30 to a high of $30.55. Yesterday, the shares fell 8.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $29.31 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Natera Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.80 and a 52-week low of $16.87 and are now trading 75% above that low price at $29.49 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Natera Inc and will alert subscribers who have NTRA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.