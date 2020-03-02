Nasdaq Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.34%

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $117.03 to a high of $117.52. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $116.80 on volume of 275,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Nasdaq Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $117.52 and a 52-week low of $82.22 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $118.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nasdaq Inc and will alert subscribers who have NDAQ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.