Nasdaq Inc has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (NDAQ, ICE, CME, MCO, FDS)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Nasdaq Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.05. Following is Intercontinental with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.46. Cme Group Inc ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 29.39.

Moody'S Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 30.79, and Factset Research rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 31.10.

