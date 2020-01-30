Nasdaq Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (NDAQ , FDS , MSCI , MCO , TRI)

We looked at the Financial Exchanges & Data industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ ) ranks first with a gain of 3.78%; Factset Research (:FDS ) ranks second with a gain of 3.29%; and Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI ) ranks third with a gain of 1.72%.

Moody'S Corp (:MCO ) follows with a gain of 0.18% and Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.07%.

