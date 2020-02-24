Nasdaq Inc is Among the Companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NDAQ , CME , ICE , TRI, FDS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ ) ranks first with a gain of 0.60%; Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME ) ranks second with a loss of 0.08%; and Intercontinental (NYSE:ICE ) ranks third with a loss of 0.48%.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) follows with a loss of 0.73% and Factset Research (:FDS ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.01%.

