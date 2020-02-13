MySmarTrend
Nantkwest Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.25%

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 1:01pm
By Shiri Gupta

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.25 to a high of $6.57. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $6.31 on volume of 579,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nantkwest Inc and will alert subscribers who have NK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Nantkwest Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.95 and a high of $9.90 and are now at $6.46, 580% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 4.19% higher and 7.16% higher over the past week, respectively.

