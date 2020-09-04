Nanostring Techn has the Highest Sales Growth in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (NSTG, PRAH, ILMN, TMO, LMNX)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest sales growth.
Nanostring Techn ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,285.5%. Pra Health Scien is next with a sales growth of 2,471.0%. Illumina Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,474.4%.
Thermo Fisher follows with a sales growth of 1,446.9%, and Luminex Corp rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,327.7%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Luminex Corp on November 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.15. Since that recommendation, shares of Luminex Corp have risen 34.7%. We continue to monitor Luminex Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest sales growth nanostring techn pra health scien illumina inc Thermo Fisher luminex corp