Nanostring Techn is Among the Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NSTG , WAT , QGEN , LMNX , TMO )
Below are the top five companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.
Nanostring Techn (NASDAQ:NSTG ) ranks first with a gain of 4.62%; Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT ) ranks second with a gain of 0.54%; and Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN ) ranks third with a loss of 0.02%.
Luminex Corp (NASDAQ:LMNX ) follows with a loss of 0.11% and Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.55%.
