Nabors Inds Ltd (NBR) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $0.41

Shares of Nabors Inds Ltd (NYSE:NBR) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $0.41 today and have reached the first resistance level of $0.41. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $0.46 and $0.51.

Potential upside of 2,449.9% exists for Nabors Inds Ltd, based on a current level of $0.37 and analysts' average consensus price target of $9.55. Nabors Inds Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $1.59 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $2.11.

Over the past year, Nabors Inds Ltd has traded in a range of $0.31 to $4.08 and is now at $0.37, 21% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

