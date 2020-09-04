Nabors Inds Ltd (NBR) Breaks Through Resistance at $0.36

Shares of Nabors Inds Ltd (NYSE:NBR) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $0.34 today and have reached the first resistance level of $0.36. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $0.39 and $0.44 will be of interest.

Nabors Inds Ltd (NYSE:NBR) has potential upside of 2,671.1% based on a current price of $0.34 and analysts' consensus price target of $9.55. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $1.28 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $2.04.

Nabors Inds Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $4.08 and a 52-week low of $0.31 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $0.34 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.38% lower and 8.96% lower over the past week, respectively.

