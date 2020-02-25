Nabors Inds Ltd has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (NBR, DO, PTEN, RIG, ATW)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Nabors Inds Ltd ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.22. Diamond Offshore is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.31. Patterson-Uti ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.51.

Transocean Ltd follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.54, and Atwood Oceanics rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.04.

