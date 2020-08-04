Nabors Inds Ltd is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (NBR, ICD, HP, SDRL, ESV)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Nabors Inds Ltd ranks lowest with a an RPE of $182,000. Independence Con is next with a an RPE of $245,000. Helmerich & Payn ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $267,000.

Seadrill Ltd follows with a an RPE of $290,000, and Ensco Plc-Cl A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $331,000.

