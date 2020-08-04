Mylan Nv Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.44%

Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.44 to a high of $14.92. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.69 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Mylan Nv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.30 and a 52-week low of $12.75 and are now trading 15% above that low price at $14.66 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

