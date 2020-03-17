Mylan Nv (MYL) Approaches New Downside Target of $15.00

Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $15.63 today and has reached the first level of support at $15.28. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $15.00 and $14.37.

Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) has potential upside of 218.6% based on a current price of $15.43 and analysts' consensus price target of $49.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $19.21 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $20.01.

Mylan Nv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.30 and a 52-week low of $12.75 and are now trading 21% above that low price at $15.43 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

