Mylan Nv Falls 2.05% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.01 to a high of $15.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $15.42 on volume of 2.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Mylan Nv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $29.30 and a 52-week low of $12.75 and are now trading 16% above that low price at $14.82 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.5%.

