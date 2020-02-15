Myers Inds Inc has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (MYE, BLL, SLGN, ATR, OI)
Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Myers Inds Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $19.08. Ball Corp is next with a sales per share of $32.24. Silgan Holdings ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $38.91.
Aptargroup Inc follows with a sales per share of $41.26, and Owens-Illinois rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $42.92.
