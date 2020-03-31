Myers Inds Inc has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (MYE, OI, CCK, ATR, BERY)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest sales growth.

Myers Inds Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 237.0%. Following is Owens-Illinois with a sales growth of 249.2%. Crown Holdings I ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 499.8%.

Aptargroup Inc follows with a sales growth of 593.5%, and Berry Global Gro rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 933.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Myers Inds Inc on October 4th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.06. Since that call, shares of Myers Inds Inc have fallen 33.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.