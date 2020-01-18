Myers Inds Inc is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (MYE, OI, CCK, SLGN, BLL)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Myers Inds Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.28. Owens-Illinois is next with a FCF per share of $1.72. Crown Holdings I ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.94.

Silgan Holdings follows with a FCF per share of $1.95, and Ball Corp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.63.

