Myers Inds Inc is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (MYE, CCK, SLGN, BERY, GEF)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Myers Inds Inc ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 71.6%. Crown Holdings I is next with a projected earnings growth of 33.6%. Silgan Holdings ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 27.5%.

Berry Global Gro follows with a projected earnings growth of 18.2%, and Greif Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 15.1%.

