Myers Inds Inc is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (MYE, CCK, OI, GEF, BLL)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Myers Inds Inc ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 39.9%. Crown Holdings I is next with a EBITDA growth of 38.3%. Owens-Illinois ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 33.2%.

Greif Inc-Cl A follows with a EBITDA growth of 25.8%, and Ball Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 22.6%.

