Myers Inds Inc is Among the Companies in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry With the Highest Beta (MYE, GEF, OI, BERY, CCK)
Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Myers Inds Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.3. Following is Greif Inc-Cl A with a a beta of 1.2. Owens-Illinois ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.
Berry Global Gro follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Crown Holdings I rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Myers Inds Inc on October 4th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.06. Since that call, shares of Myers Inds Inc have fallen 43.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
