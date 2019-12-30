MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Murphy Usa Inc is Among the Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (MUSA, SAH, PAG, AN, LAD)

Written on Mon, 12/30/2019 - 2:22am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Murphy Usa Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.1 million. Following is Sonic Automoti-A with a an RPE of $1.0 million. Penske Automotiv ranks third highest with a an RPE of $848,000.

Autonation Inc follows with a an RPE of $833,000, and Lithia Motors-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $815,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Murphy Usa Inc and will alert subscribers who have MUSA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest revenue per employee murphy usa inc sonic automoti-a penske automotiv autonation inc lithia motors-a

Ticker(s): MUSA SAH PAG AN LAD

Contact Amy Schwartz