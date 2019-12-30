Murphy Usa Inc is Among the Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (MUSA, SAH, PAG, AN, LAD)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Murphy Usa Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $2.1 million. Following is Sonic Automoti-A with a an RPE of $1.0 million. Penske Automotiv ranks third highest with a an RPE of $848,000.

Autonation Inc follows with a an RPE of $833,000, and Lithia Motors-A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $815,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Murphy Usa Inc and will alert subscribers who have MUSA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.