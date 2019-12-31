Murphy Usa Inc is Among the Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (MUSA, AAP, SAH, CRMT, AZO)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Murphy Usa Inc ranks highest with a EPS growth of 32,709.7%. Advance Auto Par is next with a EPS growth of 21,055.3%. Sonic Automoti-A ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 8,897.6%.

America'S Car-Ma follows with a EPS growth of 7,968.8%, and Autozone Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 4,801.3%.

