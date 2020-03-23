Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $5.14

Shares of Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $5.60 today and have reached the first support level of $5.14. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $4.76 and $3.92.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Murphy Oil Corp have traded between a low of $4.50 and a high of $30.05 and are now at $5.51, which is 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 10.1%.

Murphy Oil Corp has overhead space with shares priced $5.51, or 83.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $33.07. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $19.25 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $21.84.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Murphy Oil Corp on January 22nd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.44. Since that call, shares of Murphy Oil Corp have fallen 77.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.