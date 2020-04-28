Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) Approaches New Upside Target of $9.50

Shares of Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $8.87 today and have reached the first resistance level of $9.27. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $9.50 and $10.13 will be of interest.

Murphy Oil Corp has overhead space with shares priced $9.15, or 72.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $33.07. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.88 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $19.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Murphy Oil Corp have traded between a low of $4.50 and a high of $28.41 and are now at $9.15, which is 103% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

