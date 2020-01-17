Multi-Color Corp has the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth in the Commercial Printing Industry (LABL, BRC, DLX, INWK, QUAD)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Multi-Color Corp ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 2.2%. Following is Brady Corp - A with a projected earnings growth of 2.9%. Deluxe Corp ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 8.5%.

Innerworkings In follows with a projected earnings growth of 40.7%, and Quad Graphics In rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 44.4%.

