Multi-Color Corp has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Commercial Printing Industry (LABL, INWK, BRC, RRD, DLX)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Multi-Color Corp ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 18.5%. Following is Innerworkings In with a future earnings growth of 16.1%. Brady Corp - A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 15.6%.

Rr Donnelley & S follows with a future earnings growth of 14.9%, and Deluxe Corp rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 4.9%.

