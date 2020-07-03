Multi-Color Corp has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Commercial Printing Industry (LABL, INWK, CMPR, QUAD, RRD)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Multi-Color Corp ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 99.0%. Innerworkings In is next with a EBITDA growth of 59.6%. Cimpress Nv ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 34.8%.

Quad Graphics In follows with a EBITDA growth of 26.0%, and Rr Donnelley & S rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 17.9%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rr Donnelley & S and will alert subscribers who have RRD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.