Multi-Color Corp is Among the Companies in the Commercial Printing Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (LABL, RRD, QUAD, CMPR, INWK)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Multi-Color Corp ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.2. Following is Rr Donnelley & S with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5. Quad Graphics In ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0.

Cimpress Nv follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.8, and Innerworkings In rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.5.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Innerworkings In on January 23rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $4.32. Since that call, shares of Innerworkings In have fallen 28.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.