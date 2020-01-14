Mueller Water-A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 4.45%

Mueller Water-A (NYSE:MWA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.44 to a high of $11.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $11.76 on volume of 245,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mueller Water-A have traded between a low of $8.86 and a high of $12.26 and are now at $11.49, which is 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

