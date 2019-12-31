Mueller Water-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.26%

Mueller Water-A (NYSE:MWA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.90 to a high of $12.04. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.95 on volume of 91,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Mueller Water-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.26 and a 52-week low of $8.85 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $12.04 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

